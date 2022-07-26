Luckily, the 99-million-year-old Spinosaurus was merely an animatronic recreation, put there as part of the Leeds Jurassic Trail.
The feat, organised by Leeds Business Improvement District, features the giant north African spine lizard (let’s call him “Spiney”) along with 11 of his mates, across the city centre, and will be sticking around for the rest of the summer holidays.
We decided to pay Spiney a visit, and watched as its handlers safely helped him into the wharf.
1. Spinosaurus shows off gnashers
A 14ft long Spinosaurus, pictured here showing off its impeccable set of 84 teeth, was built and craned in at Granary Wharf for the Leeds Jurassic Trail launch.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Wrapped in plastic
Getting the Spinosaurus up was an impressive feat on its own, but thankfully the 99 million year old creature was calm as it was released from its shipping container.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. "Hello..."
The spinosaurus, pictured here looking rather embarrassed at the attention it was getting, was lowered into place in Granary Wharf.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. "There are more of me"
Until September 4, ol' Spiney will be part of a 12-strong team of animatronic dinosaurs across Leeds city centre - with Victoria Leeds offering £5 all-day parking to families wanting to explore the Jurassic trail (although parking in the wharf is reserved for dinosaurs only).
Photo: Bruce Rollinson