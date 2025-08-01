Summer online: What Leeds parents should know about image sharing.

As children enjoy their summer holidays across the region, many will be spending more time online - chatting with friends, playing games, and exploring social media.

But with more time online comes greater potential risk, with one of the most serious concerns being sharing sexual images.

‘Sexting’ or ‘sending nudes’; is when someone shares a sexual message or image of themselves - or someone else - via phone messages or online.

There are many reasons why a young person may share a self-generated sexual image.

They may share it with someone whom they are in a relationship with, as a dare or because they may have been groomed or blackmailed into sharing such content.

Whether an image is shared voluntarily or not, once it’s sent, control is lost. Images can be circulated around peer groups or wider networks, and are sometimes used to bully, blackmail or groom the child involved.

There are potential signs that could suggest a young person is worried about issues like this - becoming withdrawn, anxious, or being secretive about their online activity, for example.

You might also overhear conversations or notice a shift in their mood after using their phone.

It’s important to talk openly with children about healthy relationships, consent, and online safety. Make sure they know they can speak to you - or another trusted adult - if something ever makes them feel uncomfortable.

If, as a parent or carer, you are concerned about a young person, or if they tell you they are worried about this issue, it’s important to try to remain calm.

Reassure them you will support them no matter what and visit the NSPCC website together for more information and advice.

Support is available. The NSPCC Helpline offers free, confidential advice to adults worried about a child on 0808 800 5000 or by emailing [email protected]

The Report Remove tool, run by Childline and the Internet Watch Foundation, allows young people under 18 to report sexual images or videos of themselves. The IWF then works to have the content removed from the internet, without revealing their identity to the platform or third parties, and children can be supported by Childline throughout.

More information on the Report Remove tool can be found on Childline’s website at www.childline.org.uk/remove

Children and young people can speak to a trained counsellor at Childline on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk.

Further advice on how to keep your child safe online this summer can be found on the NSPCC website, including tips, conversation starters, and how to report inappropriate image sharing.