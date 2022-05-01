Paddy is looking for is forever home this week a RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield.

RSPCA Leeds: These are the rescue cats and kittens currently up for adoption at RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch

These are the cats and kittens looking for their forever home at the RSPCA this week.

By Abi Whistance
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 11:45 am

If interested in any of the cats listed below, head to the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch website.

Photos: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch

1. Kit

Kit has spent almost three years at the animal centre, through no fault of his own. He likes the apartments and the animal care team but when he moved into his fosterer's house, he absolutely loved it. Kit is not your typical lap cat; he'd rather lay on someone’s chest just so he can rub his face on theirs!

Photo Sales

2. Bobby

Bobby is a gentle and loving boy, always on the look out for the next person to greet with a cheery meow! He is a bit of a night owl and finds that this is the best time to play with his toys, but you may get a sneaky look at him batting his favourite jingle ball around during the daytime as well. Bobby loves being stroked and getting plenty of fuss and attention; he'll even gently tap your hand to say when it’s time for cuddles.

Photo Sales

3. Mimi

Mimi has spent quite a few years at the animal centre, but is now looking for her forever home. She lived at a foster house for some time, and she loved sitting on the window sill to watch the world go by. Mimi is a very loving and affectionate cat who would make the perfect companion.

Photo Sales

4. Leo and Louis

Leo and Louis absolutely love each other. They are the best of buds and have been together since they were little ones! They are both super active and playful with each other and the volunteers but once they have had a good run around they are both ready for snuggle time and a cat nap!

Photo Sales
Wakefield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3