Photos: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch
1. Kit
Kit has spent almost three years at the animal centre, through no fault of his own. He likes the apartments and the animal care team but when he moved into his fosterer's house, he absolutely loved it. Kit is not your typical lap cat; he'd rather lay on someone’s chest just so he can rub his face on theirs!
2. Bobby
Bobby is a gentle and loving boy, always on the look out for the next person to greet with a cheery meow! He is a bit of a night owl and finds that this is the best time to play with his toys, but you may get a sneaky look at him batting his favourite jingle ball around during the daytime as well. Bobby loves being stroked and getting plenty of fuss and attention; he'll even gently tap your hand to say when it’s time for cuddles.
3. Mimi
Mimi has spent quite a few years at the animal centre, but is now looking for her forever home. She lived at a foster house for some time, and she loved sitting on the window sill to watch the world go by. Mimi is a very loving and affectionate cat who would make the perfect companion.
4. Leo and Louis
Leo and Louis absolutely love each other. They are the best of buds and have been together since they were little ones! They are both super active and playful with each other and the volunteers but once they have had a good run around they are both ready for snuggle time and a cat nap!