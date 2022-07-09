If interested in any of the cats listed below, head to the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch website.
Photos: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch.
1. Lucky
Lucky is a chatty lad who will always greet you when you say hello. At times, he can be really placid and chilled out, but at other times he is a ball of crazy and just loves playing and batting his ball around. Lucky is such a lap cat, he loves fuss and attention and will definitely keep your knees warm!
2. Tabby and Mindy
Tabby and Mindy are both very loving and affectionate girls who, despite their age (14) are still fit and active! They both enjoy sitting on knees and having a fuss made of them, and won't stop purring whilst you stroke them. They are looking to find a home together.
3. Beanie
Beanie is a playful and cheeky chap who loves attention and being around people! He is so loveable and super friendly! You need only say hi to him and he's wriggling his way over to you for a fuss. Once you’ve joined in with his fun and games, he loves to retreat to the sofa for a nice long snooze with you!
4. Trent
Trent has undergone a lot of vet treatment and TLC whilst being at the centre. Now he is on the road to recovery, Trent is ready to find his new forever home and family. Trent is a super friendly and affectionate boy who loves all the fuss and attention the team and volunteers give him. He loves being stroked and loves to play football with his toys.