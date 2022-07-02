Photos: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch.
1. Mitzi
Mitzi is a very pretty tortie girl looking for a nice calm home where she can spend her days playing with her toys, and then snoozing on the sofa with her family.
She loves plenty of fuss and strokes - she'll even nudge your hand for attention and just start purring away! She would make the perfect companion for a small and quiet family.
2. Geoff
Gentleman Geoff is approximately five-years old and a domestic short hair. He has lived a rough life and is now looking for his forever home. He would love a family who will give him lots of attention and fuss, but he would prefer to be the only cat in the house.
3. Luther
Five-year-old Luther is another affectionate male who loves being stroked and cuddled. He has a gentler soul so would prefer to join a family with children who will treat him with care and have prior experience with cats. Luther is a bit of a ladies man, so he is happy to join a home with a female cat living there.
4. Barry
Sociable boy Barry loves attention and really enjoys playing, especially with other feline friends. He has grown up around other cats so would enjoy living at a home with another cat. Barry has a luxurious soft black coat, a cute round face and a big personality.