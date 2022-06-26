1. Trent
Trent has undergone a lot of vet treatment and TLC whilst being at the centre. Now he is on the road to recovery, Trent is ready to find his new forever home and family. Trent is a super friendly and affectionate boy who loves all the fuss and attention the team and volunteers give him. He loves being stroked and loves to play football with his toys.
2. Luther
Five-year-old Luther is another affectionate male who loves being stroked and cuddled. He has a gentler soul so would prefer to join a family with children who will treat him with care and have prior experience with cats. Luther is a bit of a ladies man, so he is happy to join a home with a female cat living there.
3. Geoff
Gentleman Geoff is approximately five-years old and a domestic short hair. He has lived a rough life and is now looking for his forever home. He would love a family who will give him lots of attention and fuss, but he would prefer to be the only cat in the house.
4. Bobby
Bobby is a gentle and loving boy, always on the look out for the next person to greet with a cheery meow! He is a bit of a night owl and finds that this is the best time to play with his toys, but you may get a sneaky look at him batting his favourite jingle ball around during the daytime as well. Bobby loves being stroked and getting plenty of fuss and attention; he'll even gently tap your hand to say when it’s time for cuddles.