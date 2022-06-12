RSPCA Leeds: These are the cats and kittens currently up for adoption in Leeds and Wakefield

These are the cats and kittens looking for their forever home at the RSPCA this week.

By Abi Whistance
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 4:45 am

If interested in any of the cats listed below, head to the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch website.

Photos: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch.

1.

Princess is up for adoption this week at RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield.

2. Geoff

Gentleman Geoff is approximately five-years old and a domestic short hair. He has lived a rough life and is now looking for his forever home. He would love a family who will give him lots of attention and fuss, but he would prefer to be the only cat in the house.

3. Princess

A sweet and affectionate young female cat, Princess has tri-colour fur and stunning eyes. She is super friendly, sociable and needs a lot of attention, so would like her future owner to be around for a good amount of the day. Princess loves playing, whether that be with humans or other cats.

4. Luther

Five-year-old Luther is another affectionate male who loves being stroked and cuddled. He has a gentler soul so would prefer to join a family with children who will treat him with care and have prior experience with cats. Luther is a bit of a ladies man, so he is happy to join a home with a female cat living there.

