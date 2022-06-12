Photos: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch.
Princess is up for adoption this week at RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield.
2. Geoff
Gentleman Geoff is approximately five-years old and a domestic short hair. He has lived a rough life and is now looking for his forever home. He would love a family who will give him lots of attention and fuss, but he would prefer to be the only cat in the house.
3. Princess
A sweet and affectionate young female cat, Princess has tri-colour fur and stunning eyes. She is super friendly, sociable and needs a lot of attention, so would like her future owner to be around for a good amount of the day. Princess loves playing, whether that be with humans or other cats.
4. Luther
Five-year-old Luther is another affectionate male who loves being stroked and cuddled. He has a gentler soul so would prefer to join a family with children who will treat him with care and have prior experience with cats. Luther is a bit of a ladies man, so he is happy to join a home with a female cat living there.