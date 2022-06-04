If interested in any of the cats listed below, head to the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch website.Photos: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch.
1.
Daisy is looking for her forever home this week at RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield.
2.
Chichi is a very friendly lady with a beautiful and distinctive coat.
She is currently on medication for a skin allergy – if you are successful in adopting her, the animal care team will tell you more about it. She absolutely loves playing with her toys, especially straws!
3. Patti and Aretha
Patti and Aretha are both super sweet girls that absolutely adore each other! If they aren’t receiving chin scratches from a volunteer then you’ll see them softly bumping heads together or washing one another. Patti is the more outgoing and confident one, but Aretha soon follows suit!
4.
Etta and Nina are super close felines! You’ll often see them curled up in bed together or washing one another, they even love to softly headbutt each other!
They both love the fuss and strokes the volunteers give them, and they enjoy it so much they roll over!