2. Zara

Zara came to the centre after her owner could no longer care for her. She has always been an indoor cat, so was initially a little worried by all the new sounds and scents of the cattery. The team gave her the softest bed and blankets to make her feel at home and she is much more settled now. Zara feels relaxed when staff and volunteers sit next to her and she loves to roll over and purr (with all 4 paws in the air!).