Photos: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch
1. Cici
Cici came to the centre after she was rushed to the vet due to difficulties giving birth. She was very brave throughout and is feeling much better now, and is now ready to find her forever home. As you can see, she is a very pretty tortie girl with a beautifully soft coat (take our word for that until you meet her!).
2. Zara
Zara came to the centre after her owner could no longer care for her. She has always been an indoor cat, so was initially a little worried by all the new sounds and scents of the cattery. The team gave her the softest bed and blankets to make her feel at home and she is much more settled now. Zara feels relaxed when staff and volunteers sit next to her and she loves to roll over and purr (with all 4 paws in the air!).
3. Neville
Neville is a very handsome ginger and white boy. He came into the centre after a tough time on the streets. He is a rough diamond with a heart of gold. Neville is really enjoying his comfy warm bed and home comforts at the centre, he especially loves snuggling into his favourite pink blanket.
4. Florence and Ernie
Florence and Ernie are two of a kind! Both with stunning green eyes and lovely markings all over. They love to snuggle up to one another, the team find it cute when they see them rest their tails around each other. When they aren’t curled up and having a snooze, they love to play with their toys and are great fans of being stroked and having plenty of fuss from the team.