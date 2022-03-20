If interested in any of the cats listed below, had to the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branchwebsite.
Photos: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch
1. Neville
Neville is a very handsome ginger and white boy. He came into the centre after a tough time on the streets. He is a rough diamond with a heart of gold. Neville is really enjoying his comfy warm bed and home comforts at the centre, he especially loves snuggling into his favourite pink blanket.
2. Pepper
Pepper came to the animal centre because her owner could no longer take care of her. She is a really loving and affectionate lady who loves company in her apartment. She always greet visitors with a happy meow and love to settle on their knee. As she gets more settled, her playful nature starts to show and she enjoys batting her ping pong ball to her favourite staff and volunteers.
3. Misty
Look into those big eyes! Misty is a beautiful eight-year-old female with lots of love and cuddles to give. She is described as a gentle-natured lady with plenty of elegance about her, but she also loves a good rough and tumble with a brand new toy too. Misty is a little bit shy so will need an owner who is patient with her, and would prefer an adult-only household.
4. Florence and Ernie
Florence and Ernie are two of a kind! Both with stunning green eyes and lovely markings all over. They love to snuggle up to one another, the team find it cute when they see them rest their tails around each other. When they aren’t curled up and having a snooze, they love to play with their toys and are great fans of being stroked and having plenty of fuss from the team.