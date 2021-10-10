If interested in any of the cats listed below, head to the RSPCA website.
1. Ramsey
This gorgeous guy has the softest black coat with little white star-like flecks all over him! He's around two-years-old and is looking for a home where he can get plenty of company and attention throughout the day. When Ramsey arrived at the centre he had a fair few war wounds from living all alone in the big wide world, so he really is looking for a place he can call his home forever. He'd prefer to be the only pet in the home.
2. Misty
Look into those big eyes! Misty is a beautiful eight-year-old female with lots of love and cuddles to give. She is described as a gentle-natured lady with plenty of elegance about her, but she also loves a good rough and tumble with a brand new toy too. Misty is a little bit shy so will need an owner who is patient with her, and would prefer an adult-only household.
3. Albert, Mavis, Kenny and Basil
What a foursome! If you're wanting to take on a kitten one of these four may just be the perfect match. All from the same litter, these little babies are looking for a home where they can get plenty of time and attention given to them as they grow into fully-fledged felines. All have different characters: Albert is the most loving of the bunch, with Kenny always having a serious case of the zoomies. Or why not pick curious little Mavis, or even Basil who loves to climb and explore?