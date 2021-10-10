3. Albert, Mavis, Kenny and Basil

What a foursome! If you're wanting to take on a kitten one of these four may just be the perfect match. All from the same litter, these little babies are looking for a home where they can get plenty of time and attention given to them as they grow into fully-fledged felines. All have different characters: Albert is the most loving of the bunch, with Kenny always having a serious case of the zoomies. Or why not pick curious little Mavis, or even Basil who loves to climb and explore?