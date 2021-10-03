If interested in any of the cats listed below, had to the RSPCA website.Photos: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch
1. Albert, Mavis, Kenny and Basil
What a foursome! If you're wanting to take on a kitten one of these four may just be the perfect match. All from the same litter, these little babies are looking for a home where they can get plenty of time and attention given to them as they grow into fully-fledged felines. All have different characters: Albert is the most loving of the bunch, with Kenny always having a serious case of the zoomies. Or why not pick curious little Mavis, or even Basil who loves to climb and explore?
2. Pepper
The youngest of the bunch, this little lad is only one years old. He's a charming boy with plenty of character, and would love to liver with another cat that he could learn from. He's a little shy at first but another cat would help to bring him out of his shell and teach him the feline way! Pepper's kind nature also makes him ideal as a family pet around smaller children.
3. Boyce
Boyce is a gorgeous two-year-old male who loves to sit on your knee and give you a good lick. He loves toys that jingle and likes to play a lot, so is well suited to a home with children to play with. Boyce is fine with other cats but is a little nervous around dogs so would need to go to a dog-free home. He also would ideally like an outdoor space to roam so a garden is a big bonus.
4. Ramsey
This gorgeous guy has the softest black coat with little white star-like flecks all over him! He's around two-years-old and is looking for a home where he can get plenty of company and attention throughout the day. When Ramsey arrived at the centre he had a fair few war wounds from living all alone in the big wide world, so he really is looking for a place he can call his home forever. He'd prefer to be the only pet in the home.