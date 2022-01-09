1. Balti and Ludo
Balti and Ludo are both super friendly gents and not only love each other's company but also love the company from humans. They both love a good stroke, you’ll just have to make sure you give them even amounts of affection! A lazy day in their beds is what they do best but they are soon up and about the moment they see a human - they love to meow at everyone!
2. Lulu
Lulu came to the centre as an injured stray, her paw was burnt and one of her whiskers was singed but she is all better now and ready for her forever home! Now she has settled, she enjoys company and likes to sit on your knee. After cuddles she likes to go back and sit on her favourite cushion and have a cat nap.
3. Betsie
Betsie is a sweet and affectionate ol’ gal looking for her forever home. She loves the quiet, it really makes her feel confident and relaxed. She also loves a cuddle. Curling up next to her new family on the sofa and enjoying a stroke is her idea of bliss! Inbetween cuddles and strokes, she does like to play with her toy ball.
4. Hedgwig, Fang and Buckbeak
These little guys are the best of buds, just joined at the hip and always up for a run around their little house. They were all a bit nervous and quiet when they first came to the centre but now, all they do is squeak and talk to each other! Their favourite 5 a day are spinach and carrots, they even share!