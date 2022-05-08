1. Thomas
Thomas is a very gentle boy and is king of the head butts! He was a little frightened at first, but soon settled in when he got use to the routine at the RSPCA. He loves to sit on the volunteers knees and enjoy plenty of strokes, he will even wriggle about on you so you know its time for him to be stroked!
He loves to play with his toys, his favourite is his kickaroo!
2. Dudley
Dudley is a little guy with plenty of love to give to his forever family. He absolutely loves to play, chasing his mice toys and batting around his jingle balls. He has been getting into lots of mischief whilst at the cattery, but the team love it and can’t stop laughing at his antics!
3. Kit
Kit has spent almost three years at the animal centre, through no fault of his own. He likes the apartments and the animal care team but when he moved into his fosterer's house, he absolutely loved it. Kit is not your typical lap cat; he'd rather lay on someone’s chest just so he can rub his face on theirs!
4. Bobby
Bobby is a gentle and loving boy, always on the look out for the next person to greet with a cheery meow! He is a bit of a night owl and finds that this is the best time to play with his toys, but you may get a sneaky look at him batting his favourite jingle ball around during the daytime as well. Bobby loves being stroked and getting plenty of fuss and attention; he'll even gently tap your hand to say when it’s time for cuddles.