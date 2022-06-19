Photos: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch.
1. Trent
Trent has undergone a lot of vet treatment and TLC whilst being at the centre. Now he is on the road to recovery, Trent is ready to find his new forever home and family. Trent is a super friendly and affectionate boy who loves all the fuss and attention the team and volunteers give him. He loves being stroked and loves to play football with his toys.
2. Geoff
Gentleman Geoff is approximately five-years old and a domestic short hair. He has lived a rough life and is now looking for his forever home. He would love a family who will give him lots of attention and fuss, but he would prefer to be the only cat in the house.
3. Princess
A sweet and affectionate young female cat, Princess has tri-colour fur and stunning eyes. She is super friendly, sociable and needs a lot of attention, so would like her future owner to be around for a good amount of the day. Princess loves playing, whether that be with humans or other cats.
4. Luther
Five-year-old Luther is another affectionate male who loves being stroked and cuddled. He has a gentler soul so would prefer to join a family with children who will treat him with care and have prior experience with cats. Luther is a bit of a ladies man, so he is happy to join a home with a female cat living there.