1. Louis and Leo
Leo and Louis absolutely love each other. They are the best of buds and have been together since they were little ones! They are both super active and playful with each other and the volunteers but once they have had a good run around they are both ready for snuggle time and a cat nap!
2. Missy
Missy is a sweet and loving girl who adores attention and loves being stroked.
She was a little nervous when she first came to the centre, but now she is super confident and love the team and volunteers. Missy's favourite time of day is curling up on the volunteers knees and nudging them for cuddles.
3. Watson
Watson has been a bit of a nervous fella since being at the centre, but with lots of patience and socialising with the team and some volunteers he is starting to come out of his shell a bit more. He has made a deal with the team - they can stroke his head if they give him his favourite treat – dreamies!
4. Maddie
Maddie is a super sweet girl who goes absolutely bonkers over cat nip! She loves attention, and she is always at her apartment door waiting to greet the next person she sees. Her ears perk up the moment you say her name and she will be right over for strokes and cuddles.