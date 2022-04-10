3. Gizmo

Gizmo is a lovely old gentleman who absolutely love fuss and attention from everyone he meets. He settled in quickly at the animal centre and has already found the perfect spot for sunbathing. Gizmo's favourite time of day is when the volunteers come to see him, they let him curl up on their lap and he gets loads of cuddles and strokes! Apart from having renal deficiency (this is managed by his diet and no medication is needed) Gizmo is a fit and healthy 15-year-old that still likes to play with his jingle balls.