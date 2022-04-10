If interested in any of the cats listed below, head to the RSPCA website.
1. Dottie
The team call Dottie Little Miss Posh Pants, she certainly has a good bit of etiquette about her! Dottie is super talkative and will always start the conversation off with a ‘meow’. Her favourite toy is her straws - they get her so giddy and playful.
She also loves attention!
2. Jessie and Ginge
Jessie and Ginge are very much a bonded pair! They love curling up with each other when it is cat nap time and will happily groom one another. Apart from their looks, Jessie and Ginge are practically identical in every way – they are both loving and affectionate with people and are always happy to say ‘meow’ to everyone.
3. Gizmo
Gizmo is a lovely old gentleman who absolutely love fuss and attention from everyone he meets. He settled in quickly at the animal centre and has already found the perfect spot for sunbathing. Gizmo's favourite time of day is when the volunteers come to see him, they let him curl up on their lap and he gets loads of cuddles and strokes! Apart from having renal deficiency (this is managed by his diet and no medication is needed) Gizmo is a fit and healthy 15-year-old that still likes to play with his jingle balls.
4. Cici
Cici came to the centre after she was rushed to the vet due to difficulties giving birth. She was very brave throughout and is feeling much better now, and is now ready to find her forever home. As you can see, she is a very pretty tortie girl with a beautifully soft coat (take our word for that until you meet her!).