Dottie is looking for her forever home at RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield this week.

RSPCA Leeds: Here are eight of the cats and kittens currently up for adoption in Leeds and Wakefield

These are the cats and kittens currently up for adoption in Leeds this week from RSPCA Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 11:45 am

If interested in any of the cats listed below, head to the RSPCA website.

Photos: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch

1. Dottie

The team call Dottie Little Miss Posh Pants, she certainly has a good bit of etiquette about her! Dottie is super talkative and will always start the conversation off with a ‘meow’. Her favourite toy is her straws - they get her so giddy and playful. She also loves attention!

2. Jessie and Ginge

Jessie and Ginge are very much a bonded pair! They love curling up with each other when it is cat nap time and will happily groom one another. Apart from their looks, Jessie and Ginge are practically identical in every way – they are both loving and affectionate with people and are always happy to say ‘meow’ to everyone.

3. Gizmo

Gizmo is a lovely old gentleman who absolutely love fuss and attention from everyone he meets. He settled in quickly at the animal centre and has already found the perfect spot for sunbathing. Gizmo's favourite time of day is when the volunteers come to see him, they let him curl up on their lap and he gets loads of cuddles and strokes! Apart from having renal deficiency (this is managed by his diet and no medication is needed) Gizmo is a fit and healthy 15-year-old that still likes to play with his jingle balls.

4. Cici

Cici came to the centre after she was rushed to the vet due to difficulties giving birth. She was very brave throughout and is feeling much better now, and is now ready to find her forever home. As you can see, she is a very pretty tortie girl with a beautifully soft coat (take our word for that until you meet her!).

