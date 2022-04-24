2. Bobby

Bobby is a gentle and loving boy, always on the look out for the next person to greet with a cheery meow! He is a bit of a night owl and finds that this is the best time to play with his toys, but you may get a sneaky look at him batting his favourite jingle ball around during the daytime as well. Bobby loves being stroked and getting plenty of fuss and attention; he'll even gently tap your hand to say when it’s time for cuddles.