Photos: RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch
1. Trent
Trent has undergone a lot of vet treatment and TLC whilst being at the centre. Now he is on the road to recovery, Trent is ready to find his new forever home and family. Trent is a super friendly and affectionate boy who loves all the fuss and attention the team and volunteers give him. He loves being stroked and loves to play football with his toys.
2. Cici
Cici came to the centre after she was rushed to the vet due to difficulties giving birth. She was very brave throughout and is feeling much better now, and is now ready to find her forever home. As you can see, she is a very pretty tortie girl with a beautifully soft coat (take our word for that until you meet her!).
3. Misty
Look into those big eyes! Misty is a beautiful eight-year-old female with lots of love and cuddles to give. She is described as a gentle-natured lady with plenty of elegance about her, but she also loves a good rough and tumble with a brand new toy too. Misty is a little bit shy so will need an owner who is patient with her, and would prefer an adult-only household.
4.
Milo came into RSPCA care as his owner could not afford to keep him. He is a lovely friendly boy, enjoys being stroked and being around people, but is also happy at times to have a snooze on his own. Milo is not keen on other cats and can get a bit stressed if other cats in the cattery are looking into his apartment.