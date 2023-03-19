News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
1 hour ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
2 hours ago Police launch murder investigation after teenager stabbed to death
2 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
3 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
4 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”

RSPCA Leeds: Every cat, dog and rabbit up for adoption now including a playful kitten with a hole in its heart

The RSPCA is seeking loving new homes for cats, dogs and rabbits currently in the care of its Leeds rehoming centre.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 19th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

The charity’s centre in East Ardsley looks after animals that have been abandoned or neglected, as well as those whose owners may fell ill and could no longer care for them. Whatever the circumstances, staff and volunteers from the Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch provide a safe haven for to cats, dogs, rabbits and more until new homes can be found for them.

The animal welfare charity also provides advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

These are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that are yet to be matched up with the right owners.

Domestic short hair Arthur may have a hole in his heart, but that doesn't stop this five-month-old kitten from being happy and playful. He is looked for an experienced, cat savvy family willing to give him plenty of time and monitor his condition closely.

1. Arthur

Domestic short hair Arthur may have a hole in his heart, but that doesn't stop this five-month-old kitten from being happy and playful. He is looked for an experienced, cat savvy family willing to give him plenty of time and monitor his condition closely. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Pinky and Cammo, a pair of five-year-old domestic short hairs, super affectionate and love company from all the team and volunteers. They would be happy to join a family with children who are experienced with cats.

2. Pinky and Cammo

Pinky and Cammo, a pair of five-year-old domestic short hairs, super affectionate and love company from all the team and volunteers. They would be happy to join a family with children who are experienced with cats. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
A Staffie Cross with bundles of energy, three-year-old Zeus loves playing games with the trainers at the RSPCA. He is looking for an experienced family who can keep up with that training and offer lots of unconditional love.

3. Zeus

A Staffie Cross with bundles of energy, three-year-old Zeus loves playing games with the trainers at the RSPCA. He is looking for an experienced family who can keep up with that training and offer lots of unconditional love. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Chocco and Jacob, a pair of domestic semi longhaired cats aged around 10 years old, arrived at the centre after their owner died. They both needed dental treatment and Chocco had extra surgery to remove a gun rifle pellet from his back. Now feeling much better, they would suit a patient family that is willing to give them time to settle.

4. Chocco and Jacob

Chocco and Jacob, a pair of domestic semi longhaired cats aged around 10 years old, arrived at the centre after their owner died. They both needed dental treatment and Chocco had extra surgery to remove a gun rifle pellet from his back. Now feeling much better, they would suit a patient family that is willing to give them time to settle. Photo: RSPCA

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsWakefield