The RSPCA is seeking loving new homes for cats, dogs and rabbits currently in the care of its Leeds rehoming centre.
The charity’s centre in East Ardsley looks after animals that have been abandoned or neglected, as well as those whose owners may fell ill and could no longer care for them. Whatever the circumstances, staff and volunteers from the Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch provide a safe haven for to cats, dogs, rabbits and more until new homes can be found for them.
These are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that are yet to be matched up with the right owners.
1. Arthur
Domestic short hair Arthur may have a hole in his heart, but that doesn't stop this five-month-old kitten from being happy and playful. He is looked for an experienced, cat savvy family willing to give him plenty of time and monitor his condition closely. Photo: RSPCA
2. Pinky and Cammo
Pinky and Cammo, a pair of five-year-old domestic short hairs, super affectionate and love company from all the team and volunteers. They would be happy to join a family with children who are experienced with cats. Photo: RSPCA
3. Zeus
A Staffie Cross with bundles of energy, three-year-old Zeus loves playing games with the trainers at the RSPCA. He is looking for an experienced family who can keep up with that training and offer lots of unconditional love. Photo: RSPCA
4. Chocco and Jacob
Chocco and Jacob, a pair of domestic semi longhaired cats aged around 10 years old, arrived at the centre after their owner died. They both needed dental treatment and Chocco had extra surgery to remove a gun rifle pellet from his back. Now feeling much better, they would suit a patient family that is willing to give them time to settle. Photo: RSPCA