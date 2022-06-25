1. Sonic
Sonic didn’t have the best start in life. He was found by the inspectors, abandoned in a yard and looking very underweight, but he hasn't let this put a dampener on his future though! He is such an excitable little pup and has loved spending lots of time with the team and volunteers. Sonic gets so happy when he sees someone he knows - he'll just zoom and spin around in circles!
2. Jake
Jake is a shepherd cross who needs an experienced, adult only family who will help him to enjoy the rest of his life. He is almost housetrained and spends a lot of time with a dog behaviourist, so would like a family who will continue his training. Jake loves going on walks, he can walk well on a lead and would love having some dog walking buddies.
3. Alfie
Alfie is a Border Collie cross looking for a forever family who will let him sit on their sofa and give him lots of attention. He also really enjoys going for walks - Maya the husky is even his usual walking buddy - but he wouldn't mind a new dog walking buddy or even to live with another dog. Alfie is quiet and slightly anxious and so much prefers scenic route walks.
4. Tyson
Tyson, the rottweiler, is a gentle giant. He had a very hard start in life, but now is much happier and would like a forever family who will give him lots of love and attention. A family who have experience with rottweilers would be best for Tyson as he is always on the go, likes very long walks and needs some help with learning to like other dogs.