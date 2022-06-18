1.
Alfie is still looking for his forever home at RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield.
Alfie is a Border Collie cross looking for a forever family who will let him sit on their sofa and give him lots of attention. He also really enjoys going for walks - Maya the husky is even his usual walking buddy - but he wouldn't mind a new dog walking buddy or even to live with another dog. Alfie is quiet and slightly anxious and so much prefers scenic route walks.
Young cockapoo Teddy wants an active and energetic family who will keep up with his lively spirit. He would love to learn agility as cockapoos are very intelligent. He will need to be taken to training classes and the behaviourist to help him settle into his forever home. Teddy also requires a lot of attention until he learns that it is okay for him to be alone.
Tyson, the rottweiler, is a gentle giant. He had a very hard start in life, but now is much happier and would like a forever family who will give him lots of love and attention. A family who have experience with rottweilers would be best for Tyson as he is always on the go, likes very long walks and needs some help with learning to like other dogs.