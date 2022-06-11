RSPCA Leeds: All the dogs up for rehoming and adoption at RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch

Plenty of dogs at the RSPCA are looking for a forever home this week.

By Abi Whistance
Saturday, 11th June 2022

If interested in rehoming one of the dogs listed please head to the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District branch website.

Jake is looking for his forever home at RSPCA Leeds this week.

2. Jake

Jake is a shepherd cross who needs an experienced, adult only family who will help him to enjoy the rest of his life. He is almost housetrained and spends a lot of time with a dog behaviourist, so would like a family who will continue his training. Jake loves going on walks, he can walk well on a lead and would love having some dog walking buddies.

3. Maya

Family and child-friendly Maya is a husky cross looking for a new home where she will receive lots of attention. She loves walks, toys and games and a good belly rub. Maya is recovering from a skin condition, so her forever family will have to make sure that she is well bathed, groomed and taken good care of.

4. Alfie

Alfie is a Border Collie cross looking for a forever family who will let him sit on their sofa and give him lots of attention. He also really enjoys going for walks - Maya the husky is even his usual walking buddy - but he wouldn't mind a new dog walking buddy or even to live with another dog. Alfie is quiet and slightly anxious and so much prefers scenic route walks.

