1.
Jake is looking for his forever home at RSPCA Leeds this week.
2. Jake
Jake is a shepherd cross who needs an experienced, adult only family who will help him to enjoy the rest of his life. He is almost housetrained and spends a lot of time with a dog behaviourist, so would like a family who will continue his training. Jake loves going on walks, he can walk well on a lead and would love having some dog walking buddies.
3. Maya
Family and child-friendly Maya is a husky cross looking for a new home where she will receive lots of attention. She loves walks, toys and games and a good belly rub. Maya is recovering from a skin condition, so her forever family will have to make sure that she is well bathed, groomed and taken good care of.
4. Alfie
Alfie is a Border Collie cross looking for a forever family who will let him sit on their sofa and give him lots of attention. He also really enjoys going for walks - Maya the husky is even his usual walking buddy - but he wouldn't mind a new dog walking buddy or even to live with another dog. Alfie is quiet and slightly anxious and so much prefers scenic route walks.