Maya and Alfie are both up for adoption this week at RSPCA Leeds.
Alfie is your typical border collie – full of energy and definitely clever enough to wrap you around his paw! He settled into kennel life pretty quickly and has really loved making so many four legged friends. Alfie has really love spending time in the dog house with his animal care handlers, they even let him onto the sofa! He may be an older gent but he has got lots of life in him!
Teddy is a cheeky chappie who keeps his animal care handlers on their toes!
He is absolutely full of beans and high on life, he loves everything from walking to playing with his four legged friends. Teddy struggled with home life before he came to the animal centre, so the branch behaviourist helped him with a training plan so he is ready for adoption.
Maya is your typical goofy Husky but with shorter legs! She is always giddy and absolutely love everything and everyone! Maya enjoy walks and likes having other dogs with her, but she tends to focus more on sniffing out new smells.
She loves fuss and attention, and she even rolls onto her back for belly rubs!