1. Bertie
Bertie is a big, loveable and goofy guy looking for his forever home.He loves to just mooch about and have a good roll around in the off-lead area and sniff everywhere! He can be quite independent at times but once he sees someone offering cuddles and a stroke he will be trotting straight over for the fuss!
His favourite place to be in is water, he loves dipping his paws in the streams nearby and can’t wait for the paddling pools to come out!
2. Rex
Rex was a bit of a nervous lad at first but with lots of patience and time to settle in, he's really come out of his shell and shown the team how much of an energetic and playful dog he is. Rex loves to play catch with tennis balls, but he prefers to keep them and not give them back!
3. Flora
Flora is an energetic overgrown puppy that absolutely loves zoomies, walks and lots of cuddles! She has had a bit of cosmetic surgery (ears and tail), but please don’t let this look give you the wrong impression of her; she is super affectionate and has heaps of personality, and is ready to give her new family lots of love and laughter.
4. Poppy and Lucky
Poppy and Lucky have both been spoilt with lots of fuss and attention from the team and volunteers at the centre. They both love being lap dogs, anyone’s lap is their comfiest spot. Strokes and cuddles are their favourite past time; Poppy will use her paw to bring your hand to her for a stroke. They are both little but have huge personalities.