If interested in rehoming one of the dogs listed please head to the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District branch website.
1. Darcy and Isla
Isla is a ten-year-old Akita with plenty of energy to bounce about and play football. She is very friendly and is fine with children of a secondary school age, and can be left alone for short periods. Darcy is a nine-year-old Labrador with plenty to cuddle and squish! Although she does need to lose some weight, she is still very bouncy and energetic and loves to play with her best friend Isla.
2. Dodger
Dodger is a ten-year-old Staffordshire terrier looking for a forever home where he will get plenty of fuss and treats. He is quite frightened by loud noises and bangs so a quiet house would be ideal for him, and he also will need training before being left alone as it stresses him out. He has mastered basic commands and loves learning new tricks!
3. Buster
Buster was left behind by his owner and arrived at the centre with an injured tail. After his tail was amputated Buster was a lot happier and now he wags all day long! He is very loving and friendly but is a little scared of being left alone so his new owner would need to train him first.