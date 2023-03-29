An award-winning interior design group based in Leeds have unveiled a high-profile puppy project this week.

Design Tonic have created a bespoke office space and studio for their latest client, social media sensation Pawsome Paws Boutique. The specialist pet company tasked the designers with building a new head office and studio to fit their status as a premium brand.

The design includes an eye-catching breakout area with customised booths that double as a content filing area, a bespoke pink kitchen, a photography and filming zone, a boardroom with a demo store and a large expansion space for the team.

Design Tonic founder Amanda Cook said: ‘’The space is a pink dog-friendly slice of office heaven - we didn’t hold back on making this a sugar-sweet space using pink right through to the kitchen and partitioning. The work booths act as a perfect filming spot for content and we also created a photography studio.’’

Take a tour of the new space below or find out more at Pawsome Paws Boutique.

