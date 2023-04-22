Kerry Leigh Mitchell, 28, and Kaine Tierney, 25, welcomed baby boys Myles and Mason Tierney into the world on April 16.

When they were told by their midwife at St James's University Hospital that the twins were both exactly 5lb 12oz, it came as a surprise to the excited couple.

Proud dad Kaine said: "Everyone was telling us that it's quite unusual, because they were in two different sacks.

"Mason always weighed a couple of ounces more than Myles when we were going for scans, so we thought he was going to be bigger. But when the midwife put them on the scales, she said 'I've never seen that before'. I couldn't believe it."To conceive non-identical twins, two separate eggs have to be fertilised and implanted into the womb. Typically, they are no more alike than any other two siblings, which is why the couple were so surprised to receive news that the boys were more similar than they had been expecting.

Kerry, who works at Costco, was at home with Kaine in Middleton when her waters broke three days early.

Two-and-a-half hours later, they were welcoming the baby boys who were born within two minutes of each other.

"Kerry was saying that she was bigger at 16 weeks with the twins than she was at 30 weeks with her daughter," added Kaine.

"She was like: 'I'm massive'. Twins don't run in the family, so it was a surprise. It was like buy one, get one free. There's no better feeling, to be honest. It's a blessing."

The parents have known each other since their days at Cockburn School in Beeston, so agreeing upon names was not a difficult task.

