National adoption drive launches amid rise in number of children needing a forever home

Adoption experts have described an ‘unprecedented’ decline in adoption rates - for the first time in recent years, there are now more children in need of adoption than those coming forward to adopt. With the cost of living hitting families, experts warn that prospective adopters may be holding back waiting for the ‘perfect time’. But for children needing a permanent home, the perfect time is now.

This comes as a new survey reveals that 6 in ten (56 per cent) parents in Yorkshire said they ‘never felt truly prepared’ to be a parent, and 71 per cent said there is no such thing as a ‘perfect time’ to start a family. However, 86 per cent now consider it the most rewarding experience of their life.

You Can Adopt has launched a new campaign, The Journey, to inspire more people to take the first step towards growing their family – with a new film showing that like any family ‘road trip’, adoption is a journey full of challenges, chaos, conversation, and love.

The campaign is supported by BBC’s ‘The Traitors’ contestant Miles Asteri, adoptive father of two, who described adoption as ‘the adventure of a lifetime’.

YAA know that adoption is lifelong, so our support is too.

Adoption experts have warned of a ‘concerning’ decline in adoption rates. For the first time in recent years, there are now more children in need of a permanent home than those coming forward to adopt, with a 14 per cent increase in children needing an adoptive family, compared to 2022-23. Latest data[1], also shows that 15 per cent fewer children were placed with an adoptive family in the last quarter.

In response, You Can Adopt has today launched its latest recruitment campaign, The Journey, which aims to inspire more people to take the first step towards growing their family. You Can Adopt is a nationwide adopter recruitment programme run by Adoption England.

The campaign comes in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis, which has heightened parental anxieties about finding the 'perfect' time and circumstances to start a family, especially for prospective adopters - with nine in 10[2] from Yorkshire saying it has directly affected their adoption decisions. Like any new parents, many prospective adopters worry about their ability to cope, but experts are highlighting that adoption is a journey that can be navigated with a range of support available at every stage.

To mark the launch, new survey data reveals feeling underprepared for parenthood is very common among all parents. Being emotionally ready (50 per cent), earning lots of money (20 per cent), being at the right point in their career (17 per cent) were among the most common concerns before people start a family. However, 6 in ten (56 per cent) of parents in fact said, ‘they never truly felt prepared to become a parent’ and 71 per cent said there is no such thing as a ‘perfect time’ to start a family.

While 75 per cent felt it was the most challenging thing they have ever done; this was outweighed by the 86 per cent who consider parenting as the most rewarding experience of their lives. The results have been released by You Can Adopt as it highlights that, while the path may not always be smooth, the rewards of giving a child a loving, stable home are unparalleled.

Sarah Johal, National Adoption Strategic Lead for Adoption England, said: “Every child deserves a loving, permanent home, so it’s concerning to see that, for the first time in recent years, the number of children in need of a permanent home is now greater than those registered to adopt. In many parts of the country this is having a very real and unprecedented impact on the numbers of children able to find their forever family. We’re encouraging anyone considering adoption to take the first step in their journey – don’t wait for the ‘perfect’ time. Like all parenting, adoption is not always easy and there will be bumps in the road, but there is lots of support available – including, emotional and therapeutic. I would encourage anyone who is thinking about growing their family to just take that first step.”

A new campaign film follows adoptive families on their travels, reflecting research findings that highlight the ups and downs of ‘family journeys’. According to the new survey, the public commonly associate family trips with getting lost (27 per cent), sibling bickering (30 per cent) and spillages (17 per cent). However, these chaotic moments are far outweighed by the positives, such as special memories (44 percent), excitement for the destination (46 per cent) and bonding time (39 percent). The results have been highlighted by You Can Adopt to show that much like any family trip, adoption is an adventure filled with chaos, challenges, conversations - and love.

Adopters from all walks of life are sharing their own journeys as part of the campaign, including adoptive father-of-two Miles Asteri, star of the BBC’s The Traitors.

Miles said: “Adoption has always been a part of my life, as my mother was also adopted, and so we knew it would be the right way to grow our family. Before you adopt it’s natural to have lot of questions or worries. But I don’t think anyone truly feels prepared for the experience of becoming a parent until their child makes them one. Like all families with young kids, we’ve had our chaotic moments, but it’s been rewarding like nothing else – watching our daughters grow into the wonderful little people they are is an unparalleled feeling. I would urge anyone thinking about adoption to just start that journey – for us, it’s been the adventure of a lifetime.”

Miles is also hosting a new podcast episode from You Can Adopt, where he discusses his own experience with adoption, alongside single adopter, Alexandra.