Lineham Farm has opened its doors to brides and grooms looking for a unique venue for their wedding at their 120-acre farm.

Leeds Children’s Charity is based at Lineham Farm and every wedding benefits over 2000 local children that the charity supports every year.

Dave Norman, director at Leeds Children’s Charity said: “We provide couples with the chance to donate part of their wedding fund to charity – and achieve their dream wedding in a beautiful rural spot.”

Pictured is Jenny Jones, fundraising manager of Leeds Children’s Charity.

“Many couples want to give back as part of their wedding. After all, weddings are about celebrating our loved ones and commemorating the things we’re grateful for. It’s not uncommon to see fundraising collections and donation requests instead of traditional gifts.”

The farm provides the venue for a limited number of weekends per year. Wedding groups can hire the venue for the whole weekend, with four buildings to accommodate large groups of overnight guests.

Hundreds of couples have tied the knot at the beautiful Yorkshire location so far, and the team at Lineham Farm are looking for more engaged couples keen to get married at the venue.