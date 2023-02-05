News you can trust since 1890
Jake is a 12-year-old Shepherd crossbreed who loves fuss and attention. He is more comfortable being the only dog in a home and is not comfortable living with a cat.

Leeds RSPCA: Every dog and cat up for adoption including Staffordshire terriers and German shepherd crossbreeds

The RSPCA takes in and cares for thousands of animals every year, from cats and dogs to British wildlife.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

Some arrivals at the charity’s centre in East Ardsley have been abandoned or neglected, while others had happily lived with owners who fell ill and could no longer care for them. Whatever the circumstances, staff and volunteers from the Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch do want they can to care for them until loving new owners can be found.

The animal welfare charity is also on hand to offer advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare. These are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that are yet to be matched up with the right owners.

1. Chocco & Jacob

These two beautiful boys are around 10 years old and are domestic semi-longhaired cats. They both prefer an adult only household and would rather not live with any dogs.

Photo: RSPCA

2. Agnes & Mavis

These lovely girls are around a year old and are domestic short hair cats. They are both full of energy and love to play, and could live with children of secondary school age.

Photo: RSPCA

3. Ginny & Purdy

These two girls are about eight years old and are domestic short hairs. They need to be able to go outside and explore and would be more comfortable not living with a dog.

Photo: RSPCA

4. Zeus

Zeus is a three-year-old Staffy crossbreed. He would be more comfortable being the only dog in a home and loves fuss and attention.

Photo: RSPCA

