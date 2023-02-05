Some arrivals at the charity’s centre in East Ardsley have been abandoned or neglected, while others had happily lived with owners who fell ill and could no longer care for them. Whatever the circumstances, staff and volunteers from the Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch do want they can to care for them until loving new owners can be found.

The animal welfare charity is also on hand to offer advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare. These are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that are yet to be matched up with the right owners.