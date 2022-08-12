Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 100 families are set to enjoy a prehistoric day out in Leeds as part of a dino-themed Healthy Holidays scheme.

LeedsBID has teamed up with partners including Child Friendly Leeds and Leeds City Council to lay on travel, lunch and goodies for around 405 adults and kids to experience the Leeds Jurassic Trail during the school summer holidays.

Martin Dickson, head of marketing at LeedsBID, said: "One of the driving factors behind this enormous Leeds Jurassic Trail is that it’s completely free to see - something we know thousands of families will appreciate now more than ever with the rising cost of living. We know there are some families who face extra barriers just getting into the city, so together we're doing what we can to help remove those and give them a day to remember."

The project began last Wednesday - one of four days of fun for families needing a bit extra help this summer.

Visitors are from five different areas of Leeds and the trip features free travel and a lunch worth up to £10 each, meaning more kids can enjoy a bite alongside the 12 giant moving, roaring life-sized beasts.

Cllr Fiona Venner, Leeds City Council's executive member for adult and children's social care and health partnerships, said: “It’s vital we do all we can to ensure as many families as possible can experience this wonderful free event in the city. ​Our ambition is for Leeds to be the best city for all our children and young people to grow up in.

"By working together with our partners, we can make a big difference and help put a few extra smiles on the faces of children and adults alike this summer."

Dinosaurs are located across Leeds city centre.

Dinosaurs are located at:

Spinosaurus - Granary Wharf

Atrociraptor - Leeds City Station

Parasaurolophus - Leeds Corn Exchange

Baryonx - Leeds Kirkgate Market

Brachiosaurus - Merrion Centre

Dilophosaurus - SOYO Leeds (Quarry Hill/Playhouse)

Ruyangosaurus - St Johns Centre

Stegosaurus - The Core Shopping Centre

Tyrannosaurus - Trinity Leeds

Nasutoceratops - Trinity Kitchen

Amargasaurus - Victoria Gate