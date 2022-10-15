Its staff and volunteers work to rehabilitate the animals before releasing them back into the wild where appropriate or finding them loving new homes.

The animal welfare charity is also on hand to offer advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

Its RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch exists to help injured and unwanted animals in the area and cares for them at its centre in East Ardsley, relying on donations from supporters to fund its work.

So far this year, it has rehomed 45 dogs, 95 cats and 32 small animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs.

Here are some of the animals currently being cared for at the centre as they wait to be adopted.

1. Roy Roy is a black and white domestic short hair cat who is around 10 years old. He came to the centre because he had badly damaged eyes which had to be removed but hasn't let that faze him. He would need a confident family who can help him adjust to a new home.

2. Rosie, Spongy and Tiny Jack Russell Terriers Rosie, 11, and Tiny, three, would never be without their sidekick Spongy, a five-year-old Staffy. Spongy and Tiny can bot be a bit nervous when out on walks and although Rosie gives them a little push, they would need an experienced family who can continue building their confidence in the outside world.

3. Aleena Aleena is a tortoiseshell domestic short hair cat who loves plenty of attention and strokes. Aged around 2.5 years, she would be more comfortable being the only cat and having owners who are around for a good part of the day.

4. Frankie Frankie is a brindle crossbreed aged around eight years old who loves nothing more than a long wander through the woods. Although he'd be more comfortable being the only dog in a home, he walks nicely on a lead and would enjoy having some buddies for walking.