Leeds dogs and cats for adoption: Seven of the animals being cared for by the RSPCA including blind cat Roy
The RSPCA takes in and cares for thousands of animals every year, from cats and dogs to British wildlife.
Its staff and volunteers work to rehabilitate the animals before releasing them back into the wild where appropriate or finding them loving new homes.
The animal welfare charity is also on hand to offer advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Its RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch exists to help injured and unwanted animals in the area and cares for them at its centre in East Ardsley, relying on donations from supporters to fund its work.
So far this year, it has rehomed 45 dogs, 95 cats and 32 small animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs.
Here are some of the animals currently being cared for at the centre as they wait to be adopted.