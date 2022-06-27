A Leeds dad has raised over £18,000 for Leeds Hospitals Charity (LHC) with the help of his colleagues to thank the staff that helped save his son's life.

Scott Hamilton, who works at Leeds marketing agency Search Laboratory, suggested that the company band together to support LHC after his son was born prematurely and needed hospital care.

Staff took on a plethora of challenges with an initial goal of raising £16,000 to pay for two new parent rooms at LGI.

“Being able to give something back to Leeds Hospitals Charity has filled me with immense pride," said Scott.

"I know that the money we’ve helped raise as a company will go a very long way to supporting parents, carers and their babies through the whole hospital journey and beyond.”

Staff took on a plethora of challenges including abseiling down a multi-storey car park and climbing the three peaks, with an initial goal of £16,000 to pay for two new parent rooms at LGI- rooms that enable parents to stay near to their sick or premature babies on the ward.

However it didn't take long for the agency to surpass that target, raising a total of £18,307.76 for the charity over a three year period.

Paul Watkins, director of fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “We’re so grateful for Search Laboratory’s support over the past three years. The team have been incredibly proactive with their fundraising initiatives, and it’s been wonderful to see so many employees rallying together to support our NHS hospitals in Leeds.”

Leeds Hospitals Charity supports local hospitals spread across eight centres in the city. Assistance is provided for NHS staff to deliver the best care for patients and families, working with local communities, schools, and businesses to provide over £5 million in funding for Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust.

Emma Clayton, Search Laboratory’s charity lead, said: “Raising money for Leeds Hospitals Charity has been unbelievably rewarding. Knowing we have given families a comfortable place to stay in what is usually a distressing time is an incredible feeling. The team at Leeds Hospitals Charity are wonderful and we’re so glad to have been on this journey with them.”