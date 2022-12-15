The RSPCA collected the white and black cat from a house at Spring Valley Drive in Bramley after the feline,named Lupin, had been living as a stray.

The householder had called the animal charity to report that the cat had been attempting to get into her house. RSPCA inspector Taylor set a cat trap and Lupin was discovered only slightly worse for wear after his lengthy period of outdoor life.

He had some fur loss to his tail, but fortunately he had been microchipped and the details revealed his registered owners lived five miles away in Meanwood. Harriet Tarbatt reported him missing after he vanished when he was just over a year old in February 2021. She and her partner, Michael, gave up hope of seeing their pet again after an extensive search, so they were delighted when the inspector brought him back to their home last Saturday (December 10).

Lupin has returned home after nearly two years

Lupin, who is now two years old, was also glad to be reunited with the couple’s other cat, Juno, and is settling back into family life. Lupin’s return was an early Christmas present for Harriet, who is also expecting a new arrival this week.

She said: “We couldn’t believe it when we got the phone call from the RSPCA. Early last year we let Lupin out with his sister and he didn’t come back which was so unusual. We looked for him up and down the streets and we put down biscuits and put up posters everywhere. We thought he was in someone’s home, but he never returned and there were no sightings.

“It’s so amazing we’ve got him back. He’s a bit scrawny, but he’s not underweight, so he has been looked after somewhere and been fed. Lupin and Juno don’t recognise each other yet and his sister is a bit territorial, but they are warming to each other. We can’t thank the RSPCA enough for getting him back to us.”