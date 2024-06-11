Father’s Day: Last minute gift idea from Prezzee.

Not everyone is organised with gifts but this doesn’t mean they don’t care, with life feeling busier than ever and work, uni and other family commitments taking over, planning the perfect gift can feel overwhelming.

Prezzee is a great option without having to rely on postal services and couriers delivering gifts on time. This means instant appreciation, with the option of adding a personalised video that's sure to bring a smile to a dad’s face.

Prezzee is a digital gift card which can be redeemed at more than 190 retail and hospitality outlets including Miller & Carter, Adidas, Arsenal FC and Beer52, to name a few. This provides dads with the gift of choice while allowing the gift giver the options of gifting anything from £5 - £500.

A Prezzee makes the perfect gift for:

The last minute gift giver. Skip the queues and the crowds - a Prezzee is sent via email or text and you can add a personal touch to show just how much you care with your own video, message and chosen design, hassle free.

The dad who seems to have everything or is tricky to shop for, a Prezzee gift card offers the perfect solution. With hundreds of brands to choose from, he can redeem it for exactly what he wants, whether it's tools, gadgets, sports gear, or a gourmet dining experience!

Someone on a budget - with a Prezzee, you don't need to break the bank to show your dad how much you care.