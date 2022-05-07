Grooming your dog is not only to make them feel pampered and well cared for, it's an essential part of their health, hygiene and overall wellbeing. It makes your pet look better as well as feel better.

Taking care of your pooch and getting a regular grooming routine will ensure that your dog has a reduced risk of developing ear, eye, skin, teeth and nail infections.

Grooming your dog is an essential part of their health, hygiene and overall wellbeing. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Here are some of the best Dog Groomers in Leeds, according to Google reviews.

Furology Grooming, Leeds

Montagu Rise, Leeds, LS8 3EP

Furology Grooming is owned by Daniel, who runs a grooming studio from his purpose built “shedquarters” at his home in Leeds.

He is an established dog groomer and works hard to ensure all dogs are as happy as possible during their appointment, and makes sure that they leave looking, feeling and smelling their best.

A bath & brush appointment includes a full bath, blow dry and coat brush. This appointment also includes a trim of hygiene areas and nails. Pricing varies depending on dog size, toy and small breeds are £20, medium breeds are £25, large are £30, and extra large breeds are £50.

Pricing for a full groom varies from £35 to £85, again depending on breed size. From Chihuahuas and Yorkshire Terriers to Newfoundlands and Malamutes.

Alwoodley Dog Grooming

90 Buck Stone Ave, Leeds, LS17 5ET

Alwoodley Dog Grooming wants you to bring your pooch in for a well-deserved pamper session.

The owner, Richard Peel, takes pride in dedicating his time and effort to cater to each dog’s individual needs. Alwoodley Dog Grooming offers bespoke grooming, where you can choose the breed standard look or have your own personal preference.

As well as grooming, they also offer microchipping services to ensure that lost dogs can be returned home safely.

Alwoodley Dog Grooming caters to dogs of any size and breed, and is renowned for offering affordable prices. Bathing appointments start at just £15 and a full groom starts from £25.

Short Bark & Sides

Unit 1, Providence House, Authorpe Rd, Leeds, LS6 4JB

Short Bark & Sides started grooming back in 2010 and they have managed to build up a loyal client base across the north Leeds area over the years.

The owner, Collette Sykes, is a fully qualified dog groomer catering for all breeds of dog, from Pugs to Labradoodles. As a lifelong border terrier owner, she is also an expert in grooming and hand stripping wire haired dogs.

The grooming prices listed on the website are to be used as a guide, as the condition of the coat will determine the final price. Small dogs, such as terriers are from £29; medium dogs, such as cockapoos are from £40; large dogs such as Labradoodles are from £50, and very large dogs, such as Old English Sheepdogs, are from £70.

Mrs B's dog grooming

The Gough Building, Grunberg Street, Leeds, LS6 3HH

Mrs B’s dog grooming is another business that has been highly recommended by its clients. Owner Melanie is a qualified professional, with more than six years of experience grooming dogs in the Leeds area.

She offers grooming, bathing and nail clipping services, delivered by either herself or her assistant groomer.

They are happy to work with all breeds and ages, and are open to owners staying during appointments as well. This groomer operates a strict one-in one-out policy to ensure that dogs don’t have to nervously wait in a cage, before or after their appointment.

Mrs B’s dog grooming gives you the option to have your pooch groomed with scissors or clippers. Both options involve a bath, blow dry, brush, nail clipping, spray conditioner and perfume.

The scissor and clipper cut grooming service takes one to two hours, and costs from £35 to £70.

Macy & Hugo's dog grooming

82 Street Ln, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 2AL

Macy and Hugo’s offer a range of grooming and wellness packages, including spa treatments and cleany teeth ultrasound sessions.

They offer spa treatments to pamper your pooch, including vegan banana facials, treatment colour enhancing shampoo, and a Kiehl’s London groom - for £10 each.

There is also the opportunity to treat your dog to a Luxury Pawdicure for £20, which involves them getting a relaxing foot soak, nail clipping, paw tidy and a luxurious hemp paw balm to finish.

A groom at Macy and Hugo’s includes a bath and body massage in a hydrobath, shampoo and conditioning treatment. Grooming prices vary depending on size and the condition of the dog's coat, ranging from £34 for extra small breeds (tea cup, toy dogs) to £64 for extra large breeds (Great Dane, Old English sheepdog).

Art Of Dog Grooming

25 Kingswear Parade, Leeds, LS15 8LJ

Art Of Dog Grooming provides professional and loving care for your dog, no matter their breed or size. Owner Nicky is a professional dog groomer, dog owner and pet lover - with more than five years of experience grooming dogs in the Leeds area.

The grooming prices listed on the website are to be used as a guide, and extra costs will incur if the dog is badly matted, has a very dirty coat (due to the additional time needed), or if the dog requires any flea treatment.

The prices for full grooming is split into four groups:

* Group one costs £30 and includes breed/sizes like Chihuahuas, Maltese and Pomeranians.

* Group two costs £35 and includes breeds/sizes like Cavalier King Charles, Cocker Spaniel and Labradors.

* Group three costs £40 and includes breeds/sizes like Cavapoo, Cockapoo and Springer Spaniel.