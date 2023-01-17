Beloved nursery in Market Weighton forced to close its doors for the final time after 40 years
Croft Pre-School to shut its doors after over 40 years of spreading ‘fun, friendship and learning’ to children.
The volunteer-led nursery was located in Market Weighton and was founded over 40 years ago, with all the money being re-invested into the school for the benefit of the children.
Following its closure the school is looking to sell a selection of indoor and outdoor toys, from tricycles to fancy dress costumes.
Anyone interested in purchasing any of these items should visit the pre-school’s Facebook page for more details :https://www.facebook.com/croftpreschoolmw/?locale=en_GB
A spokesperson from the school announced on Facebook: “After a final meeting between our committee and parents on Tuesday 20th December 2022, it is with deep regret that we are writing to confirm that Croft Pre-School has closed its doors for the final time.
“In recent years we have been finding the economic environment of pre-schooling increasingly challenging and unfortunately, we have reached a point where we have exhausted every option available to us and we are no longer able to find a way to make Croft Pre-School viable financially.
“The Croft Pre-School management committee would like to thank everyone past and present who has supported the pre-school in becoming an institution of our town & community.
“Multiple generations of children over the last four decades have passed through the schools doors and have gone on to choose Croft Pre-School for their own children, so its closing will be a huge loss for all the community.
“Croft Pre-School would also like to thank its staff, committee and fundraisers who worked hard to make Croft Pre-School a happy, safe and nurturing environment.”