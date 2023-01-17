Beloved nursery in Market Weighton forced to close its doors for the final time after 40 years

The volunteer-led nursery was located in Market Weighton and was founded over 40 years ago, with all the money being re-invested into the school for the benefit of the children.

Following its closure the school is looking to sell a selection of indoor and outdoor toys, from tricycles to fancy dress costumes.

Anyone interested in purchasing any of these items should visit the pre-school’s Facebook page for more details :https://www.facebook.com/croftpreschoolmw/?locale=en_GB

The Market Weighton pre-school which has been volunteer led for over 40 years is having to shut its doors. Image credit: (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A spokesperson from the school announced on Facebook: “After a final meeting between our committee and parents on Tuesday 20th December 2022, it is with deep regret that we are writing to confirm that Croft Pre-School has closed its doors for the final time.

“In recent years we have been finding the economic environment of pre-schooling increasingly challenging and unfortunately, we have reached a point where we have exhausted every option available to us and we are no longer able to find a way to make Croft Pre-School viable financially.

“The Croft Pre-School management committee would like to thank everyone past and present who has supported the pre-school in becoming an institution of our town & community.

“Multiple generations of children over the last four decades have passed through the schools doors and have gone on to choose Croft Pre-School for their own children, so its closing will be a huge loss for all the community.

