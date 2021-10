The challenge aims to raise money for Battersea through participants fundraising £100 in advance of the day.

To take part, dog owners can enter the challenge as a team with their pup or by themselves and compete in a fun-filled day of muddy activities at Harewood House.

Dogs entered in the competition must be a year or older, and children taking part must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Here are the highlights from this weekend's Muddy Dog Challenge.Photos: Steve Riding

1. Dogs and their owners faced muddy challenges all Saturday as part of the Muddy Dog Competition.

2. This year the event was held at Harewood House, which is less than 10 miles from Leeds, York and Harrogate.

3. Competitors received a Muddy Dog Challenge t-shirt and a bandana for their dog to wear on the day.

4. After completing the course competitors were awarded a medal as well as a rosette for their dog to wear with pride.