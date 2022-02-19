If interested in rehoming one of the dogs listed please head to the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District branch website.
1. Homer
At ten years young, Homer still has plenty of life left in him and is a bundle of energy. He is crazy about food and is always up for a soft chew, but isn't too bothered by toys. He loves a good snuggle on the sofa (and in your bed if you'll let him!)
2. Rodney
Rodney is a super sweet lad who is only five years old. He loves other dogs and would really like some walking buddies, but he does sometimes get a little overexcited from all the stimulation! He's looking for an active home where he can get plenty of playtime outside.
3. Pablo
One-year-old Pablo is a sensitive soul who loves nothing more than cuddles and affection. He has bags of personality and does like to play, but the staff at the RSPCA say deep down he's a bit of a couch potato! He loves company so would ideally like someone at home most of the time.
4. Dodger
Dodger is a ten-year-old Staffordshire terrier looking for a forever home where he will get plenty of fuss and treats. He is quite frightened by loud noises and bangs so a quiet house would be ideal for him, and he also will need training before being left alone as it stresses him out. He has mastered basic commands and loves learning new tricks!