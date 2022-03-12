1. Oreo
Oreo is a bundle of joy who is toy crazy! He loves to play and is very loyal once he gets to know you, and tends to follow you around like he is your shadow. He is currently with a foster family as kennel life caused him too much stress. Oreo also has a skin condition that would need to be discussed with any potential owners.
2. Pablo
One-year-old Pablo is a sensitive soul who loves nothing more than cuddles and affection. He has bags of personality and does like to play, but the staff at the RSPCA say deep down he's a bit of a couch potato! He loves company so would ideally like someone at home most of the time.
3. Buster
Buster was left behind by his owner and arrived at the centre with an injured tail. After his tail was amputated Buster was a lot happier and now he wags all day long! He is very loving and friendly but is a little scared of being left alone so his new owner would need to train him first.
4. Dodger
Dodger is a ten-year-old Staffordshire terrier looking for a forever home where he will get plenty of fuss and treats. He is quite frightened by loud noises and bangs so a quiet house would be ideal for him, and he also will need training before being left alone as it stresses him out. He has mastered basic commands and loves learning new tricks!