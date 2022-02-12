1. Dodger
Dodger is a ten-year-old Staffordshire terrier looking for a forever home where he will get plenty of fuss and treats. He is quite frightened by loud noises and bangs so a quiet house would be ideal for him, and he also will need training before being left alone as it stresses him out. He has mastered basic commands and loves learning new tricks!
2. Isla
Isla is a ten-year-old Akita with plenty of energy to bounce about and play football. She is very friendly and is fine with children of a secondary school age, and can be left alone for short periods. She is looking to find a home alongside her best friend Darcy.
3. Darcy
Darcy is a nine-year-old Labrador with plenty to cuddle and squish! Although she does need to lose some weight, she is still very bouncy and energetic and loves to play with her best friend Isla. She would need to be adopted with Isla.
4. Oreo
Oreo is a bundle of joy who is toy crazy! He loves to play and is very loyal once he gets to know you, and tends to follow you around like he is your shadow. He is currently with a foster family as kennel life caused him too much stress. Oreo also has a skin condition that would need to be discussed with any potential owners.