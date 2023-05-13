Olivia Thompson, 32, from Yeadon is one of ten early-stage entrepreneurs from around the world featured on the series, which highlights the challenges of starting up a business. There will be a global launch of Ready Set StartUp on Amazon Prime on 17 May. Olivia set up her business, Akila Dolls, over two years ago with money raised from crowdfunding.

Olivia who is Afro-Caribbean, said: “Akila Dolls is a start-up which currently has prototype dolls that celebrate African and Caribbean culture. Our dolls are designed to inspire children of colour by reflecting their beauty and culture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Akila Dolls aims to make dolls in a variety of skin tones and hair textures, with a diverse clothing range, designed to celebrate different cultures and disabilities. Each doll comes with its own story book that educates children about the doll they are playing with. Olivia said: “Growing up I never had a doll that looked like me or reflected my culture. I wanted to create a brand that celebrates our beauty, and empowers young girls to be proud of who they are.”

Olivia Thompson (pictured) is one of ten early-stage entrepreneurs from around the world featured on Amazon's Ready Set StartUP

Olivia left school at 16 and finished a National Diploma in Uniformed Public Services at York College. She then went on to university, but dropped out after a year. With no marketing background, she took part in the Prince’s Trust and subsequently NatWest startup programme and raised £6,000 to help make her prototype dolls. A single mum, Olivia has two children, a one-year-old and 10-year-old daughter, who has autism.

Olivia said: “Akila Dolls are inspired by my daughter’s obsession and love for dolls. Aged six, she was diagnosed with autism. She struggles with social interaction, restrictive behaviour, and many other symptoms. As a mother, it was important for me to support her, and a lot of her education was based on role-play learning. She loves to interact with her dolls.”