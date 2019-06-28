Eleven of the best food stalls at this weekend's Leeds Food & Drink Festival As Leeds Food & Drink Festival opens on Millennium Square this weekend, here are eleven of the tastiest food stalls for you to try. READ MORE -> Foodies soak up the sunshine as Leeds Food & Drink Festival opens 1. Lebanese Street Food Authentic chicken shawrama wraps and Lebanese platters. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Clark's Kitchen Halloumi fries, burgers and wraps with a range of sauces, like tzatziki, sweet chilli or onion chutney. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. The Ox Box Gourmet burgers and fries, a favourite is the 'porky blinder'. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Spuds & Bros Serving the Canadian classic poutine, that's chips, cheese and gravy. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3