Ryan Wadsworth, of Jones Pies, tucking into a pie at Leeds Food & Drink Festival.

Eleven of the best food stalls at this weekend's Leeds Food & Drink Festival

As Leeds Food & Drink Festival opens on Millennium Square this weekend, here are eleven of the tastiest food stalls for you to try.

READ MORE -> Foodies soak up the sunshine as Leeds Food & Drink Festival opens

Authentic chicken shawrama wraps and Lebanese platters.

1. Lebanese Street Food

Authentic chicken shawrama wraps and Lebanese platters.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Halloumi fries, burgers and wraps with a range of sauces, like tzatziki, sweet chilli or onion chutney.

2. Clark's Kitchen

Halloumi fries, burgers and wraps with a range of sauces, like tzatziki, sweet chilli or onion chutney.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Gourmet burgers and fries, a favourite is the 'porky blinder'.

3. The Ox Box

Gourmet burgers and fries, a favourite is the 'porky blinder'.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Serving the Canadian classic poutine, that's chips, cheese and gravy.

4. Spuds & Bros

Serving the Canadian classic poutine, that's chips, cheese and gravy.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3