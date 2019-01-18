Yorkshire chippy to make 'world's spiciest fish and chips' - and you'll have to sign waiver before eating

Customers will be asked to sign a WAIVER before buying fish and chips from a Yorkshire chippy aiming to make the world's spiciest portion.

The scorching supper is the brainchild of Millers Fish & Chips in Haxby, North Yorkshire, who were named Best Fish & Chip Shop in the UK at the 2018 National Fish & Chip Awards.

They developed the scintillating dish using 10 heat-packed ingredients, including Seabrook 'Fire Eaters' crisps, the hottest on the market,and numerous different chilli flakes.

And customers will have to sign a waiver which states that the eatery cannot be held responsible for what happens after they tuck in to the sweat-inducing effort - just in case, of course.

Nick Miller, joint owner of Miller’s Fish & Chips said: “As well as serving the official best fish and chips in the UK, it’s important to offer something a bit different now and again.

"When we saw the reaction to the Fire Eaters crisps online, we thought it could be interesting to see how they would translate into a batter mix."

The batter contains these ten eye-wateringly spicy ingredients:

The fish is coated in a specially made spice mix which includes the 'Fire Eaters' crisps which left many online reviewers unable to finish a full packet when they launched last year.

· Seabrook Fire Eaters Scorchin’ Hot Trinidad Scorpion Chilli Crisps

· Hot Chilli Powder

· Dried Red Birds Eye Chillies

· Cayenne Pepper

· Hot Paprika

· Chilli Flakes

· Chipotle Chilli Flakes

· Ancho Chilli Flakes

· Buffalo Hot Sauce

Nick added: “What we’ve ended up with is a battered fillet which tastes incredible but is ridiculously spicy, and I’m slightly scared to see what happens when we put it on the menu next week.

"We’ve already tried it out with a few customers who said they were lovers of spicy food and they were blown away by the heat.

"Those who order will have to sign a piece of paper to say they don’t hold us responsible for what might happen when they take a bite.

"Good luck to anyone who wants to try it out.”

Those brave enough to sample the Fire Eaters fish & chips should make their way to Millers Fish & Chips, 55 The Village, Haxby, York, on January 22 to test the limits of their taste buds.

Marcus Coleman, CEO of Seafish who run the National Fish and Chip Awards, said: “Nick, David and the team at Millers are always challenging the norm when it comes to delicious fish and chips.

"Since they were crowned the UK’s best fish and chip shop in 2018, they’ve helped to break the mould of what people expect when they walk through the door of their Haxby based fish and chip shop.

"What a great way to hand over the baton to the 2019 Fish and Chip Shop of the Year!”

The winner of the 2019 Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 31st anniversary ceremony in London on 24 January 2019.

