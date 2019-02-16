Leeds mum orders favourite calzone and wins holiday to Italy after placing 500 MILLIONTH Just Eat order

A Leeds mum-of-two got a little more than she'd bargained for when she placed an order for her favourite calzone at her local takeaway.

Jane Harvey couldn't wait to get her mouth around her favourite doughy dish when she ordered the Italian folded pizza from Soprano's Pizza on Boggart Hill Drive in Seacroft earlier in February.

Jane Harvey showcases her favourite dish, along with owner of Soprano's Mr Hussain and Hannah Solanki Just Eat Leeds Regional Manager

But she was shocked to find out she had actually placed food delivery platform Just Eat's 500 MILLIONTH order.

Just Eat surprised the lucky customer with a flight to Italy - paying homage to the country’s origin of the cuisine.

Jane said: “I cannot believe it, I never win anything in my life. I’ve been ordering from Soprano’s for years, and to think something as simple as getting my favourite calzone has got me a trip to Italy.”

Soprano's Pizza were also rewarded for the feat, claiming a prize package comprising of a bespoke advertising campaign to help them grow their small business locally, as well as the removal of commission on orders from Just Eat for a whole month.

Mr Hussain and Jane Harvey jointly presenting the calzones

Soprano’s Pizza also received an electric scooter.

Owner of Soprano’s Pizza, Mr. Hussain, said: “I’ve been serving pizza to the local community for many years and it’s great to hear that I have placed Just Eat’s 500 millionth order. I’m particularly thankful for the electric scooter, which will help with our growing takeaway business, so I’m over the moon.”

Just Eat has officially served a record 500 million takeaways to the nation.

Their first ever order was placed in April 2006, for independent takeaway Verona Pizza in London, which is still on the platform today. Since then, it has grown to over 30,000 restaurant partners nationwide serving over 100 cuisines.

Over recent months, Just Eat has launched a new lunch collection service in Leeds. Customers can order lunch items, pay through the app, and collect from a nearby restaurant.

Initially, the lunch collection trial is available in the LS1, LS2 and LS11 postcodes, however, some of the most popular local independent eateries and household brands are available to order, including Itsu on Commercial Street, Absurd Bird on Albion Street , Bundobust on Mill Hill, and Mans Market on Wellington Street.