Go green for Veganuary month as Leeds tucks into a growing food trend

The new year is set to see the continuation of a growing food and lifestyle trend in Leeds.

Tomorrow marks the start of ‘Veganuary’ and the city is embracing the vegan trend for a diet free of animal products.

Most food and drink places have vegan options as standard, while a couple of places serve up a full menu of vegan only dishes as the Veganuary charity encourages people across the UK to sample vegan dishes, even if it is not a full vegan diet.

One such addition to the Leeds offering is from chef Matt Healy who this week appeared once again on Masterchef The Professionals for a one-off rematch.

Now running his own restaurant, The Foundry at Holbeck, he is taking over the kitchen at Grön, his latest venture in Roundhay, for a Veganuary six course tasting dinner with cocktails

on January 15.

Turtle Bay, known for flavours of the Caribbean, is adding the brand’s first vegan burger, the Kernel which is sweetcorn patties with roasted red peppers and sweet onion chutney, to its menus. And it is also doing a three course vegan set menu for January while all cocktails are vegan or vegetarian friendly.

Meanwhile, over at the White Rose Centre, TGI Friday’s has a new vegan burger, Frankie & Benny’s is unveiling a brand new entirely vegan menu, Newcomer Pavs Dhaba’s vegan Indian street food selection will spice things up and Wagamama’s already has an extensive vegan menu.

Pizza Express has vegan cheese toppings across a variety of pizzas, plus vegan desserts.

The Veganuary charity argues there are a number of reasons including animal welfare, health benefits and impact on the environment for following a vegan diet.

Steven Foster, general manager of White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “January is a time for shaking things up and trying new things, and we know that our visitors have varied tastes so we’re sure these Veganuary specials will be well-received.

“We’re really excited to welcome some new vegan options at our established brands, and also to enjoy some existing favourites too.

“Experimenting with veganism doesn’t have to be a complete lifestyle change – every little helps, especially when there are so many delicious options available.”