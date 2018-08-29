From New York to old Yorkshire with love

It’s an old brick-built warehouse on a sunny evening in Leeds and, down by the loading bay, DJ Lucy Locket is spinning some tunes into the chilling, late summer sky.

Nearby, the city’s foremost ale aficionados are happily sampling a range of fruity tastes from the biggest borough of the Big Apple as Brooklyn bridges the Pond and comes to a new, Yorkshire venue, writes Ed Andrews.

For anyone who likes a little taste in their beer glass, the last few years of British boozing have found us in the promised land, with scores of brews to play about our palates.

Crafty yanks got wind, brewed some tasty treats themselves and are now shipping them back to us. Brooklyn Brewery www.brooklynbrewery.com being a case – or keg – in point.

They’re not ice cold, like those fizzy US lagers of the last few decades, but they are cool. And they’re also tangibly, tangily different.

The Brooklyn Brewery offering is not to be dodged … it’s already a successful presence in a host of hostelries the length and breadth of Leeds.

Sign of good times

Beers like Summer Ale, Scorcher IPA, the bright and citrusy saison Sorachi Ace and the new orange pale ale Naranjito.

Its US creators want it regarded, more than ever, as one for us. And so they came to Canal Mills, for a further "Aire" of sophistication. They’d pimped up what was once one of those iconic yellow American school buses.

From it, they served their wares while Lucy provided the beat and Leeds born street artist Nicholas Dixon created something crazy on a nearby wall.

Invited were independent local brewers and thirsty members of such worthy organisations as the Society for Preservation of Beers from the Wood. Which was good.

... except for Canal Mills hospitality

And reviewers - people like me and my mate Chris, who know a good beer when we see one and drink one. And we saw some. And drank some.

Brooklyn On Tour continues:

September 1 – Birmingham

September 22 – Liverpool

Instagram: @BklynBreweryUK / Twitter: @BklynBreweryUK

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bklynbreweryuk/

#BrooklynOnTour