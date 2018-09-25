Everything you need to know about The Ivy in Leeds as it opens its doors

Have your say

Well the wait is finally over.

The elegant eatery, which offers modern British cuisine and classic dishes, opened its doors in the fashionable Victoria Quarter today (Tuesday, September 25) and it looks fantastic.

The decor is stylish and modern while the food certainly gets the tastebuds tingling.

Here's everything you need to know about Leeds' newest restaurant:

Where is The Ivy?

There are several menus at The Ivy

The Ivy is located in the historic, listed Victoria Quarter on Vicar Lane. It is is set over two floors and will feature approximately 240 covers.

What does The Ivy offer?

The restaurant will offer Leeds residents, businesses, shoppers and visitors a selection of varied menus, serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, light snacks and dinner, as well as a host of specially-crafted cocktails.

What's on The Ivy's menu?

There are several menus at The Ivy, including brunch, weekend and afternoon tea menus, so there should be something for everyone. The main menu offer a range of juicy steaks, seafood dishes such as grilled lobster and baked seabass as well as burgers, salads and a whole raft of sides and starters.

You can see the full menus here.

When did The Ivy open in Leeds?

The Ivy opened its doors on Tuesday, September 25.

How do you book a table at The Ivy?

To book a table you can either call 0113 3886 222, pop in to the restaurant or visit their online booking form.

Do The Ivy have any other restaurants open?

Yes, they have several restaurants and a number of cafes over the country, including in Harrogate, Birmingham and York.

Do The Ivy serve cocktails?

They do, and the offering sounds divine. From Candy floss fizz to Kirkstall Cosmo, there's sure to be a tipple for everyone.

Can The Ivy be followed on social media?

The Ivy can be followed on Facebook and Instagram.

Their website can be visited here.