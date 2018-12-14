Doing it New York style at opening of new Leeds indie food venue

Using years of fine-dining expertise and a new love for the American style hipster approach to food, a stalwart of the Leeds indie food scene has shaken up more things this year than Brexit.

Luke Downing, partner Laura MacLeod and the most talked about chef of 2018, Jonathan Hawthorne, have opened two new restaurants and revamped their fine dining concept, Vice and Virtue.

READ MORE: A year in the life of Leeds - The 35 photos showcasing a city at work, rest and play

Dough in the City, straight out of the oven after the sensation that was Feed in Pudsey, is the latest opening and is huge departure from what you might expect.

It is in what was an Indian takeaway underneath Vice and having drafted in chefs, bartenders and managers from some of the best bars in the city you would expect cracking cocktails and daring dishes - and that is what you get.

Classics are twisted on their head and put with flavours and sides you would never have dreamed of and where else would you find a scotch egg on the same menu as raw beef tartar and smoked flank steak?

Another absolute gem is a chicken bhuna samosa with dairylea and mint – hot yet refreshing at the same time but my pick is fried chicken with pineapple. Filth and fabulous.

And the drinks...if you are looking for your bog-standard porn-star martini, you won’t find it here.

Poppy Fizz is one of Dough’s signature drinks with citrus, vodka, poppy lemon and prosecco but for something less delicate there are more than 40 beers on the go and some serious wines.

Bringing something quite different to the city scene it’s success is pretty much written in its neon lights.